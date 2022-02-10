LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas while continental air was prevailing over most plains of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 9°C and maximum was 22.7°C.