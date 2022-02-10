18 die from corona; 1,415 new cases

LAHORE:Around 18 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Wednesday, while 1,415 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 491,564 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,282 so far. The P&SHD confirmed 300 cases in Lahore. The Punjab health department conducted 9,740,962 tests so far while 463,124 confirmed cases had been recovered. The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.