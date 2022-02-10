‘Ignorance major hurdle to health goals’

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal as said Pink Ribbon is raising breast cancer awareness for almost two decades that would reduce its occurrence.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Alarming situation of Cancer in Pakistan” jointly organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pink Ribbon Pakistan at LCCI. Gondal said in most preventable diseases lack of awareness is the major hurdle in achieving national health goals. He said in South Asia Pakistan is the only country with a post-graduate Programme on breast cancer which is credited to the efforts of Pink Ribbon. Omer Aftab, CEO and founder of Pink Ribbon, emphasised that change from a sedentary lifestyle to an active one means prevention from several diseases including cancer. He said, “The food that our earlier generation used to consume is no longer available which is causing devastating effects on our health such as detection of breast cancer in younger women.” He also highlighted how business communities’ related food can cut down on internationally recognised cancer-causing food ingredients and play a pivotal role in saving thousands of lives. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nauman Kabir said the LCCI will extend full cooperation to the institutions like Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

ACE recovers Rs422m from govt officials: Anti-Corruption Punjab Director General Goher Nafees said Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab recovered Rs422m from corrupt government officials out of which Rs6.7m was a direct recovery in the form of cash while Rs251m were recovered indirectly; he said this while presiding over a meeting of the Regional Directors to review the overall performance of the Establishment.

All Regional Directors of the Divisional Headquarters, the Director Admin and the Director Legal attended the meeting and briefed on their respective performance.

DG Anti-Corruption said three court absconders and 27 Proclaimed Offenders were arrested last month. He reviewed the performance of all the Regional Directors and directed them to expedite the crackdown on corrupt govt employees. He said that money earned from corruption should be deposited in the public treasury by attachment of property of the accused. The legal officers should request the court for the attachment of properties if the court convicts the accused. There is zero tolerance against black sheep hiding in government departments and corrupt officials of every department will be brought to book by the department, he added. Later giving details about the performance of ACE Punjab, Gohar Nafees said that last month 1712 complaints were received against government employees. In January 2022, Anti-Corruption Punjab resolved 1886 complaints and initiated inquiry on 262 complaints against corrupt officers and officials. He said that 785 investigations have been completed and cases have been registered against 115 persons. Last month, ACE Punjab conducted 11 raids and arrested 233 persons while challans were submitted in the courts against 110 corrupt officials.

arrangements: A team headed by Wasa’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Ghaffar Ahmed visited Gaddafi Stadium here Wednesday and reviewed Wasa’s arrangements regarding PSL matches. Gulberg SDO Kashif Rasool briefed the DMD about the arrangements and said that desilting around Gaddafi Stadium was completed. The DMD checked the deployment of Wasa staff for PSL matches. Wasa staff will perform their duties in three shifts, he told the media adding de-watering sets and heavy machinery was made available at the stadium to deal with any emergency during the matches.