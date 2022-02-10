Release of water from dams increases

Water releases from main dams are being increased to meet irrigation needs following gradual end of annual canal closure. According to water report issued by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Wednesday, outflows from Tarbela and Mangla Dams are being enhanced to facilitate irrigation of crops. The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Wednesday is as under.

Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 20400 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6800 cusecs and Outflows 6800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9700 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9500 cusecs and Outflows 8800 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 41700 cusecs and Outflows 39700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43000 cusecs and Outflows 47000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 40000 cusecs and Outflows 39500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows 3700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 32500 cusecs and Outflows 27500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 22400 cusecs and Outflows 5700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6300 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage). Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1438.58 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.854 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1144.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.573 MAF.