India condemned for imposing ban on hijab

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the ban on wearing hijab imposed on female Muslim students by Indian state of Karnataka is glaring example of state terrorism. In a statement on Wednesday, he said that ban on hijab in educational institutions in the Indian state of Karnataka is a clear move towards Hindutva and a manifest demonstration of enmity against Islam and Muslims. He said the anti-Islam bigotry of the Hindus had become so rabid that a ban has been enforced by the state administration of Karnataka, even before the court decision on the matter of hijab has been rendered. Moreover, the extremist Hindus have also blatantly trampled the constitution of India that guarantees the protection of the fundamental human and religious rights of all citizens.