Punjab Road Safety Authority: Proposal sent for cabinet approval, says Khichi

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said the proposal for setting up Punjab Road Safety Authority has been sent to the cabinet for approval as the government was committed to resolving the problems of transporters on a priority basis.

He said this while addressing a gathering of "Public-Private Dialogue" organised for the development and promotion of the transport sector here Wednesday. Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chairman Fazil Asif, private operators and investors associated with the transport sector also attended the function.

In his keynote address, the minister said the transport sector was the backbone of development and prosperity of any country. There are vast investment opportunities in the transport sector of Punjab. He said that the supply of buses, trucks, trailers, bus stands, truck stands, vehicle fitness and computerised forks were some of the lucrative projects for investment. The government welcomes private investors in the Punjab transport sector and they would be facilitated, he added.

The minister said that the Punjab government was keenly interested in promoting eco-friendly transport for the prevention from environmental pollution. The PTI government has also launched the country's first electric vehicle policy and stakeholders suggestions and experiences will be valuable to provide affordable transportation to commuters, he said. The investors could benefit from the option of construction of bus terminals, including commercial complexes on lands allotted by Punjab Transport Company on a BOT basis. In addition, the investors could also build bus shelters on a BOT basis and promote their business for a specific period through ads. The Transport Department's Vehicle Inspection and Certification System's scope would be extended to include private vehicles as well, he added.

Jahanzeb Khichi said the proposals that have emerged from the event for providing world-class travel facilities in the transport sector are significant. The launch of the new transport system would change the transport culture of the province. He said that a facility centre had been set up in the CM office to assist investors. At the same time, CPEC has opened new avenues for development and investment and local investors should take full advantage of this project. The PTI government has promoted a business-friendly environment for investors and they have been provided investment facilities under one window, he added. He reiterated his commitment to providing all possible facilities to foreign investors in Punjab. He further said that foreign investment was being encouraged in the transport sector. Punjab Board of Investment and Trade's Chairman Fazil Asif said that the government was serious about improving all important sectors for economic stability.