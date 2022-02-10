Punjab to make need-based recruitments, says minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday decided to introduce need-based posts in government departments and make recruitment accordingly instead of recruiting on already unnecessary approved seats.

Finance Department and Planning and Development Board will review sanctioned seats in all government departments and ensure needfulness and requirements of seats. However, the profitable semi-government companies and authorities covering expenses from their own resources will be authorised to recruit as according to their requirements. But the government-funded companies will be required to approve new positions before hiring. The recruitment ban notification will be reviewed while the recruitments for approved key seats will be exempted from the ban. The decisions were taken in the 75th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development chaired by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The minister observed that vacant seats in government departments, companies and authorities have a negative impact on the performance of the institutions and it was important to ensure immediate recruitment for all such seats. In addition, there are a number of seats in government departments that have either been replaced by machines or are no longer required, he said and observed that it was better for the government to focus on their rationality and provide non-existent facilities instead of unnecessary recruitments to improve the performance of government departments, adapting to modern requirements instead of burdening the public exchequer with more recruitments for such seats.

More than 10 demands were made by various departments in the meeting. The meeting approved recruitment in Safe City Authority on the request Home Department and Water Supply scheme for Tehsil Issa Khel of the irrigation department.

The meeting also approved a supplementary budget of Rs10.74 million for recruitment of psychology specialists for establishment of Psycho Socio Centres, and service charges of supplies of food to Ehsas programmes. The agenda regarding construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road was postponed till the next meeting for further clarification while the agenda regarding procurement of number plates of Excise and Taxation Department was approved to be discussed in the Cabinet Committee.

CEO Railways: Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways paid a detailed visit to General Store Mughalpura on Wednesday. The CEO also visited scrap yards, printing press and store offices. He was accompanied by Chief Controller of Stores Shafiq Randhawa, Chief Controller of Purchase Engineer Rashid Shehzad, Director IT Azam Ghafoor and DCOS Engineer Shaukat Khosa among others. During the visit, CEO was informed that about 24,000 tons of scrap was still lying in the store depot. Talking on this occasion CEO said Railways have a lot of potential and we need to do 100% procurement keeping in view the modern requirements.