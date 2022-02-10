 
Thursday February 10, 2022
Pervaiz lays foundation of MPAs hostel Phase -II

February 10, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of MPAs Hostel Phase-II adjacent to MPAs Hostel for the accommodation of Members of Assembly who had been facing housing problems in Lahore for a long time. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that as custodian, it was his responsibility to protect the rights of the members of the Assembly.

