Arrest warrants for Meesha, others issued

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi for not appearing before the court in a case registered against her and others by FIA for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court while dismissing application of Meesha Shafi seeking exemption from personal appearance issued bailable arrest warrants for her directing her to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and appear before the court by February 19. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.

The FIR had been registered under Section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109 PPC. According to FIA, the accused were unable to satisfy the investigators about the allegations levelled against them after which they were booked.