Alarming number of addicts in district jail: NCHR

LAHORE:In the district jail Lahore, 1,000 out of 3,900 prisoners are drug addicts while two prisoners died of overdose. Under-trial prisoners are in large number while majority of them are in prison on charges of petty crimes and a large number of them are very poor.

This was revealed by Member National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Nadeem Ashraf in a briefing to media here on Wednesday at his office. He recently visited the district jail and was appalled at the number of addicts there who take heroin and ICE.

He found out that a bail application was entertained in six years while the accused had been jailed for five years. A blasphemy accused’s trial is going on since 2008. There are 70 people accused of blasphemy and only 10 of them are non-Muslims. “Hate speech needs to stop, especially in villages. It is important to take Imams and Khateebs in confidence and convince them to counter hate and spread love,” he said.

The NCHR received and took notice of 237 complaints of violation of human rights from Punjab in the last two months, he said. The present commission was constituted in November 2021 and has four-year tenure. All NCHR offices in the country are now functional.

NCHR can investigate violation of human rights and has powers to take suo motu notice of violation of human rights. The commission gives recommendations to the relevant authorities to take specific actions,

The commission gives importance to systemic improvement of human rights. It can recommend legislation to address policy gaps. Free and Compulsory Education Act, which is Article 25A, is yet to be notified. It was announced in 2014. Section 2 of the act says it will come into immediate effect. This means financial obligations. NCHR has taken this up with the government.

“Education should be top priority of government,” he stressed. “Our intention will govern our action,” he said. The priority areas of the commission are child rights, abuse and neglect of children, women’s rights, minorities’ abuse and gender abuse. The member said the reason why there is no conviction in child abuse cases is because there is no coordination among the different departments on child rights.

“We need not only provincial coordination committee on child rights, we need one in every district,” he added. “Laws are there but not being implemented. We are going for effective implementation of law,” Nadeem Ashraf said.