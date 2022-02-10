Health Cards scheme a revolutionary step: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar said on Wednesday that after the issuance of health cards in Faisalabad, 73 percent people of Punjab had come under the fold of this revolutionary health insurance project for which funds of Rs400 billion had been earmarked.

By March 31, the ratio would be 100 percent, he said and added that this initiative would go a long way in the social development of Punjab and to eradicate the difference of the rich and the poor in healthcare facilities.

Talking to media representatives here at Alhamra, Hasaan Khawar said that since January 1, Universal Health Coverage had been receiving excellent response. So far, claims of Rs17 billion had been received while more than 83,000 people had been hospitalised, he maintained.

He said the health department, under the leadership of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, had done a lot for the improvement of health system. So far, a total of 593 hospitals had been empanelled while negotiations were under way with another 96 hospitals in this regard, he asserted.

He said that 138 hospitals in Lahore, 90 in Faisalabad, 56 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Sargodha, 99 in Bahawalpur and 65 in DG Khan had been empanelled along with 134 government hospitals. As a result of these efforts, the private sector was investing more and more for the provision of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, he added.