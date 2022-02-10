Expat’s house reclaimed

LAHORE:Lahore Police retrieved property worth millions of rupees of an Overseas Pakistani from the illegal occupants.

According to the details, the overseas Pakistani Muhammad Ayaz Sheikh had rented his house to some people in the Sherakot area eight years ago but the accused Amjad Pervez and his allies allegedly belonging to Qabza Mafia occupied his house in his absence. The occupants managed fake documents of the ownership and refused to vacate the house as well as harassed him. The citizen submitted a written complaint to the CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev against the occupants for redressal of his grievance. Dev directed SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid to review the case and take proper action according to law against the culprits. Accordingly, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid directed the officers concerned who took prompt action against the illegal occupants and retrieved the possession of the house within two days. An FIR has been registered against the accused persons in PS Sherakot. Police handed over the possession of the house to the owner. The expat thanked the CCPO Lahore and his team.

roof collapses: A roof of a private bakery collapsed near Manga Mandi Bypass on Wednesday. Reportedly, the workers were busy in their routine work when the roof of a bakery suddenly cracked. The portion of the roof along with few bricks fell down. The workers remained safe from any serious injuries and a few were freed after administering first aid by Rescue 1122 team. Reportedly, the roof was in a dilapidated condition.

Accidents: Around 11 people were killed and 950 injured in 922 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. According to Rescue 1122, 433 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 408 passengers were among the victims. The statistics showed that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 224 people placing the provincial capital top of the list.