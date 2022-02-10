Special squad to transport PSL cricket teams

LAHORE:Lahore Police has formulated a special squad for transportation of PSL cricket teams from Gaddafi Stadium to hotel. It will comprise of 264 joint teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit(PRU). SP Dolphin Squad Sa'ud Aziz will lead the squad. Aziz said that 37 teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU would remain deployed for patrolling in the surroundings of the hotel. Around 64 Dolphin and PRU teams will remain on patrolling alert from stadium to hotel. Around 88 teams will be engaged for the outermost cordon. Another squad comprising of 438 officials will be deployed in special dress inside the stadium. The officials have been briefed by the SP to behave decently with the citizens.