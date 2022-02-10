Schools, private offices along route of PSL teams to be closed early

LAHORE:The district administration has decided to reduce timing of all public and private schools and offices along the route of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams in the provincial capital.

In a notification issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chattha said that during PSL matches, public and private schools at specific points such as The Mall, Shimla Pahari, Canal Bank Road, Main Boulevard and Jail Road would be closed at 01 o'clock while private offices would be closed at 03 o'clock.

DC Lahore directed Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed and Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem to implement the decision in public and private schools and offices in these areas.

Meanwhile, a high-level arrangement review meeting for PSL matches was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman at Gaddafi stadium.

The officials of Protocol, Wasa, LWMC, MCL, Rescue 1122, PHA, Police, Traffic Police, health and security agencies attended the meeting. DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner Lahore on all the arrangements. SSP Operation Mustansir Feroze briefed on security measures.

Commissioner Lahore said that there must be no compromise on security and cleanliness of parking sites. He said there was a rain forecast during the next two days so Wasa will keep all resources available at the stadium.

He said that there should be no dark areas around the stadium and on the routes as well. Cleanliness should be excellent in all enclosures. An alternative traffic plan for the convenience of citizens and cricket fans should be advertised at all levels.

Commissioner Lahore was informed in the briefing that monitoring and control rooms were established where each department would have a focal person. It was further informed in the briefing that 12 special teams were deployed on the emergency response plan.