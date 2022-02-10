Law on pre-marriage thalassaemia test soon: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that law on pre-marriage thalassaemia test was about to be introduced in the province.

She was speaking as chief guest at a workshop organised by the Punjab Thalassaemia and other Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute here at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The minister said the Punjab government was providing quality healthcare services to Thalassaemia patients and bill on pre-marriage thalassaemia test would soon be passed.

She said the government was providing services to patients of thalassaemia and other genetic disorders.She said that a comprehensive programme was working on prevention of thalassaemia and diagnostic tests facility was available in all districts. She said that two carriers of thalassaemia must avoid a marriage.

The minister said that creating awareness about thalassaemia was no less than worship. “I worked on thalassaemia prevention and awareness between 2001 to 2008 dedicatedly and dreamt of a programme for thalassaemia prevention in 1994,” she said. Appreciating Dr Yasmin Ihsan and Dr Hussain Jaffery for their work on thalassaemia, she said that they made great contribution to the cause. The Pakistan Thalassaemia Federation was the first organisation that started work on it and collected data initially, she informed. She said that in many countries thalassaemia patients do not even bear children. She urged the people present in the workshop to must create awareness among people.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan said Punjab was running the world’s largest thalassaemia programme. DG Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorder Prevention and Research Institute Hussain Jaffery thanked the minister and said field officers were working in all districts for counselling and awareness. He said beds had been reserved for thalassaemia patients in all hospitals. Earlier, he elaborated the objectives of the workshop.

The minister also gave away shields to CSOs and welfare organisations. MS Ganga Ram Dr Athar, Dr Yasmin Ihsan, Professor Javed Chaudhry and officials of welfare organisations working on Thalassaemia prevention attended the workshop.