CM Usman Buzdar approves Rs13.3m funds for needy patients

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved funds amounting to Rs13.3 million for the medical treatment of needy patients in various hospitals in the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that serving the ailing humanity was his mission as healing the wounds of suffering humanity was a noble cause. Every possible help would be provided for the treatment of deserving patients and the government would not leave deserving families alone, he assured.

HIJAB: The chief minister condemning the ban on entry of veiled female students into educational institutions in India, has said that the hijab-clad Muskan Khan has demoralised the extremists by giving a clear message of not being afraid of them. In a statement issued here, Usman Buzdar said the incident of harassment of a hijab-clad student by Hindu extremists in Karnataka has, again, exposed the Hindu supremacist Modi regime. Hijab is the cultural identity of Muslim women and choice of dress is a basic right of every human being, he stressed. Any ban on wearing a Hijab is equivalent to bigotry and apartheid as well as a negation of constitutional rights, he added.

The Hindu extremists have tarnished India’s so-called secular identity. He said that Modi has pushed India back by promoting religious extremism as history would never forgive him and his fanatic cabal for their imbecilities. India is burning in the pyre of extremism and it is sanguine that conscientious segments have risen up against the ban on wearing hijab and are raising their voices against Modi’s narrow-mindedness, concluded the chief minister.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has sought a report from Sheikhupura deputy commissioner about the burning of workers in a shoe factory in Muridke. He said that the best medical facilities should be provided to the injured workers and a report be submitted to him after determining the cause of the fire.