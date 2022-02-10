India down West Indies to clinch ODI series

AHMEDABAD: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led India´s inspired bowling to outplay West Indies by 44 runs in the second One-day International and clinch the series here on Wednesday.
West Indies faltered in their chase of 238 to be bowled out for 193 in 46 overs as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Krishna returned career-best figures of 4-12 and fellow pace bowler Shardul Thakur took two wickets as India extended their successive ODI series win record over West Indies to 11.
Suryakumar Yadav´s 64 remained key as India posted 237 for nine, a total that looked below par but proved enough for the tourists who came into the match without injured skipper Kieron Pollard.
In reply, West Indies lost opener Brandon King for 18 and Darren Bravo for one with Krishna taking down both the batsmen in his first two overs.
Krishna struck again in his second spell to send back stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran, for nine, as West indies slipped to 66-4.
Shamarh Brooks raised hopes of a fightback with a 41-run partnership with Akeil Hosein who attempted to keep up the chase after his partners´ departure in another gritty stand with Fabien Allen.
Odean Smith also gave India a scare with 20-ball 24 but Washington Sundar got him out and Krishna took the final wicket.
Score Board
West Indies won the toss
India Innings
Rohit (c) c †Hope b Roach 5
Pant† c Holder b Smith 18
Kohli c †Hope b Smith 18
Rahul run out (Hosein/†Hope) 49
Yadav c Joseph b Allen 64
Sundar c Joseph b Hosein 24
Hooda c Hosein b Holder 29
Thakur c Brooks b Joseph 8
Siraj c †Hope b Joseph 3
Chahal not out 11
Krishna not out 0
Extras: (b 2, lb 2, nb 2, w 2) 8
Total: (50 Ov, RR: 4.74) 237/9
Fall: 1-9, 2.6 ov 2-39, 11.1 ov 3-43, 11.6 ov 4-134, 29.4 ov 5-177, 38.5 ov 6-192, 41.6 ov 7-212, 45.6 ov 8-224, 47.3 ov 9-226, 48.1 ov
Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-0-42-1 Alzarri Joseph 10-0-36-2 Odean Smith 7-0-29-2 Jason Holder 9-2-37-1 Akeal Hosein 6-0-39-1 Fabian Allen 10-0-50-1
West Indies Inning (Target: 38 runs)
Hope† c Yadav b Chahal 27
King c †Pant b Krishna 18
Bravo c †Pant b Krishna 1
Brooks c Yadav b Hooda 44
Pooran(c) c Sharma b Krishna 9
Holder c Hooda b Thakur 2
Hosein c †Pant b Thakur 34
Allen c †Pant b Siraj 13
Smith c Kohli b Sundar 24
Joseph not out 7
Roach lbw b Prasidh 0
Extras: (lb 5, nb 3, w 6) 14
Total: (46 Ov, RR: 4.19) 193
Fall: 1-32, 7.3 ov 2-38, 9.1 ov 3-52, 16.2 ov 4-66, 19.4 ov 5-76, 21.6 ov 6-117, 30.5 ov 7-159, 38.5 ov 8-159, 39.2 ov 9-193, 44.6 ov 10-193, 45.6 ov
Bowling: Siraj 9-1-38-1 Shardul Thakur 9-1-41-2 Prasidh Krishna 9-3-12-4 Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-45-1 Washington Sundar 5-0-28-1 Deepak Hooda 4-0-24-1
Result: India won by 44 runs
Man of the match: Prasidh Krishna (IND)
Umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma
