India down West Indies to clinch ODI series

AHMEDABAD: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led India´s inspired bowling to outplay West Indies by 44 runs in the second One-day International and clinch the series here on Wednesday.

West Indies faltered in their chase of 238 to be bowled out for 193 in 46 overs as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Krishna returned career-best figures of 4-12 and fellow pace bowler Shardul Thakur took two wickets as India extended their successive ODI series win record over West Indies to 11.

Suryakumar Yadav´s 64 remained key as India posted 237 for nine, a total that looked below par but proved enough for the tourists who came into the match without injured skipper Kieron Pollard.

In reply, West Indies lost opener Brandon King for 18 and Darren Bravo for one with Krishna taking down both the batsmen in his first two overs.

Krishna struck again in his second spell to send back stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran, for nine, as West indies slipped to 66-4.

Shamarh Brooks raised hopes of a fightback with a 41-run partnership with Akeil Hosein who attempted to keep up the chase after his partners´ departure in another gritty stand with Fabien Allen.

Odean Smith also gave India a scare with 20-ball 24 but Washington Sundar got him out and Krishna took the final wicket.

Score Board

West Indies won the toss

India Innings

Rohit (c) c †Hope b Roach 5

Pant† c Holder b Smith 18

Kohli c †Hope b Smith 18

Rahul run out (Hosein/†Hope) 49

Yadav c Joseph b Allen 64

Sundar c Joseph b Hosein 24

Hooda c Hosein b Holder 29

Thakur c Brooks b Joseph 8

Siraj c †Hope b Joseph 3

Chahal not out 11

Krishna not out 0

Extras: (b 2, lb 2, nb 2, w 2) 8

Total: (50 Ov, RR: 4.74) 237/9

Fall: 1-9, 2.6 ov 2-39, 11.1 ov 3-43, 11.6 ov 4-134, 29.4 ov 5-177, 38.5 ov 6-192, 41.6 ov 7-212, 45.6 ov 8-224, 47.3 ov 9-226, 48.1 ov

Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-0-42-1 Alzarri Joseph 10-0-36-2 Odean Smith 7-0-29-2 Jason Holder 9-2-37-1 Akeal Hosein 6-0-39-1 Fabian Allen 10-0-50-1

West Indies Inning (Target: 38 runs)

Hope† c Yadav b Chahal 27

King c †Pant b Krishna 18

Bravo c †Pant b Krishna 1

Brooks c Yadav b Hooda 44

Pooran(c) c Sharma b Krishna 9

Holder c Hooda b Thakur 2

Hosein c †Pant b Thakur 34

Allen c †Pant b Siraj 13

Smith c Kohli b Sundar 24

Joseph not out 7

Roach lbw b Prasidh 0

Extras: (lb 5, nb 3, w 6) 14

Total: (46 Ov, RR: 4.19) 193

Fall: 1-32, 7.3 ov 2-38, 9.1 ov 3-52, 16.2 ov 4-66, 19.4 ov 5-76, 21.6 ov 6-117, 30.5 ov 7-159, 38.5 ov 8-159, 39.2 ov 9-193, 44.6 ov 10-193, 45.6 ov

Bowling: Siraj 9-1-38-1 Shardul Thakur 9-1-41-2 Prasidh Krishna 9-3-12-4 Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-45-1 Washington Sundar 5-0-28-1 Deepak Hooda 4-0-24-1

Result: India won by 44 runs

Man of the match: Prasidh Krishna (IND)

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma