Babar Azam retains top spot

LAHORE: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam continues to retain the top place while Fakhar Zaman broke into the top 10 of ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings.
Azam is holding the top position with 873 points, followed by former Indian captain Virat Kohli who has secured 828 points. Pakistan’s left-hand batsman Fakhar Zaman improved its ranking to capture ninth position in the latest ranking for ODI batsmen. English cricketer Joe Root is at the tenth spot. Oman’s Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.
