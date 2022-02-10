PWLF seeks to field three weightlifters in Mauritius event

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) has set its eyes on fielding its weightlifters in the Mauritius International Open Weightlifting Championship scheduled to be held from February 26-28.

The event serves as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games which are slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

PWLF has shown its interest to field its weightlifters in the event by contacting the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and the world body has advised the federation to contact the event organisers in Mauritius.

The PWLF has written a letter to the organisers of Mauritius event and a senior official of the PWLF said that the confirmation is expected by Thursday (today).

"We have written to them and I think it will be confirmed tomorrow whether we could field our weighlifters in Mauritius event," the PWLF vice-president Amjad Amin Butt told 'The News' on Wednesday.

He said that if confirmed those weightlifters who have not qualified for the Commonwealth Games would be sent to Mauritius.

"Yes, it's our plan to send three weightlifters to Mauritius who have not already qualified for the Commonwealth Games," Butt said.

So far Talha Talib, Abu Bakar, Nooh Dastgir Butt and Hanzala Dastgir have qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Although Talha remained successful only in the snatch event in the World Championship recently, according to Butt he has qualified for the Commonwealth Games because of his Olympics standing.

In Tokyo Olympics, Talha finished fifth in the 67kg event which was an extraordinary achievement. He had been fielded in the Tokyo Olympics on the basis of the IOC place.

The PWLF opted to field its weightlifters in Mauritius event after it was forced to abandon its plans to field athletes in the Singapore Weightlifting International pencilled in for February 25-27 because of quarantine rules which seem too rigorous.

A senior official of the PWLF told 'The News' that the federation decided to skip Singapore event because its quarantine rules are very tough. "You have to quarantine for 15 days in any other country before going to Singapore for the event and so we have decided not to send our weightlifters there," Butt said.

He said initially the federation had planned to send four or five weightlifters to Singapore.

However, he was quick to add that they are mentally ready to send them to Mauritius event if entries are confirmed.

Currently 15 men weightlifters and ten women weightlifters are training in Lahore at separate venues.

These camps are being sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).