Pakistan blind cricket team announced for SA series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has announced 15 players of the national team and officials for the ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa.

Nisar Ali will be the captain and Zafar Iqbal vice-captain for the three-match series to be played in Karachi from February 28 to March 3.

Squad: Riayasat Khan, Mohammad Shahzeb, Mohammad Salman, Kashif Siddique (B1 category); Shahzeb Haider, Matiullah, Ehteshamul Haq, Naseebullah (B2 category); Mohammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan, Faisal Mahmood, Akmal Hayat and Israrul Hassan (B3 category).