20 foreign players to participate in Karachi Open

KARACHI: As many as 20 foreign players including former world champion Karim Abdel are coming to Pakistan to play the $50k Karachi Open Squash Championships scheduled at DHA Creek Club from March 15-19.

According to the entry list, former world champion and current world number 13 Karim Abdel Gawad from Egypt is the top seed and Youssef Soliman, ranked 16, from Egypt too is the second seed.

Egypt’s Omar Mosaad, ranked 22, Karim El Hammamy, ranked 24, and Moustafa El Sirty, ranked 31, are third, fourth, and fifth seed respectively. In the tournament, the organisers have given wildcards to Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan.