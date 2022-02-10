PCB extends Saqlain’s tenure for another year

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended Saqlain Mushtaq’s tenure for another year, clarifying that he never resigned from the post.

At the same time, former Australian Test speedster Shaun Tait has been hired as a bowling coach.

“Saqlain has never resigned nor have we issued any handout in this regard. He was with us and will stay for the next 12 months as his tenure has been extended for that period.

That means that he will take the team to all international series including the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October 2022,” a PCB official when contacted said.

On Tait’s inclusion, he said that the former Australian pacer was appointed bowling coach following a thorough procedure.

“His appointment as bowling coach is also for next 12 months.”

Mohammad Yousuf who was part of the National High-Performance Centre will look after the team as batting consultant (coach) for the series against Australia.

Australia are due to arrive in Islamabad on February 27 to play three-Test as many ODIs and one-off T20 against Pakistan.

Support Staff for series against Australia: Mansoor Rana (Manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (Head Coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media and digital manager), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).