Haris, Shan named in 16-man squad for Australia Tests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan named 16-member Test squad for home series against Australia with Haris Rauf strengthening the bowling lineup and Shan Masood reinforcing top-order batting in the absence of ailing Abid Ali.

Otherwise rated as limited-overs specialist, Haris has earned Test call mainly due to his speed and velocity he has shown in T20s in recent times.

Haris, who is yet to get a Test cap, was part of the squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021. He has replaced off-spinner Bilal Asif in the line-up.

With Abid Ali struggling to regain fitness from his cardiac surgery, Shan Masood is back in the Test squad.

“We cannot take any risk when it comes to Abid’s health which is of prime importance. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will consider Abid for the selection only on the advice of a cardiologist at the start of next season, possibly on or around November 2022. If doctors feel there is no danger to his health, the prolific run-getter will be made part of the probables list at the start of next season,” one of the PCB officials said.

On Yasir Shah’s omission from the 16-member squad, the official said the leg-spinner who won numerous Tests for Pakistan had been struggling with his form and match-fitness.

“Tough he has started training, he is far off from the match fitness. We have picked him in reserves so that he could keep on training with the 16-member announced for the Test series against Australia,” the PCB official said.

In Yasir’s absence Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan will look after the spin department with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz there to help them out. Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has also been drafted in the 16-man team.

The three Tests against Australia will be played in Rawalpindi (March 4-8), Karachi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25).

Test players who are not involved in the HBL Pakistan Super League will assemble in Karachi on February 16 for a training camp that will be held at the National Stadium.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim backed his selection saying: “We have opted for consistency for the important home series against Australia and changes have only been made where absolutely necessary. This is to give the boys confidence, reward them for their impressive performances in the longer version of the game in 2021 and continue to build the side for the future.

“These are the best available, most talented and in-form players in the domestic circuit. I am confident they will put up an impressive performance against a formidable Australia side.”

Test squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imamul Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan), Zahid Mehmood (Sindh).

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan).