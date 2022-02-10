Today’s Fixture

DHAKA: Former South African batsman Ashwell Prince stepped down as the batting coach of the Bangladesh national...
AHMEDABAD: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led India´s inspired bowling to outplay West Indies by 44 runs in the second...
ISLAMABAD: Polish Maciej Zarebski came back from one-set down to beat lone Pakistani survival Sami Zeb Khan 6-4, 2-6,...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam continues to retain the top place while Fakhar Zaman broke into the top 10 of...
KARACHI: Three-day open trials to select 25 players for Karachi women’s TopCity-1 hockey team will be held at the...
LONDON: Andrew Strauss said on Wednesday he is adamant that James Anderson and Stuart Broad still have a future in...
Comments