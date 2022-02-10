Out-of-form Zalmi to lock horns with red hot Sultans

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League season seven will roll into action with a clash between undefeated Multan Sultans and former champions Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday (today).

In their first leg at Karachi, both the teams played five matches each but Sultans have thus far proved themselves as the real sultans of the game. They have now become a team to beat in this season. The recipients of previous year’s trophy, Sultans have five wins out of five whereas Zalmi only managed to get two victories.

As Multan will be looking to maintain their winning sequence, Zalmi will be eager for a turnaround in the Lahore leg.

Multan Sultans recorded their fifth consecutive victory against Zalmi, edging past them by 57 runs in their latest encounter.

Their captain – the profilic batter and wicket-keeper - Mohammad Rizwan has been in great form, too hot to handle by any of the other teams in the tournament. His 82 from 53 balls and Tim David’s unbeaten 51 helped the Sultans to a superb total of 222/3 against Zalmi. As of their bowling attack, Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dhani were superb with the ball taking three wickets apiece and they also got useful support from Abbas Afridi. And if they maintained their guts and kept their confidence high as they have been displaying lately they are the firm favourites to win against Peshawar Zalmi again.

Rizwan said that he is feeling really proud of the momentum he, his team amd his support staff maintained in the first leg and are now looking forward to carry on from where they left.

“I am really proud of my players and support staff who have succeeded in sustaining the momentum that we gained in Abu Dhabi last season. As title defenders I really could not have asked for anything more from my team and they have been simply outstanding as reflected with our unbeaten record in the Karachi leg,” he said.

For Peshawar, three losses and two wins may have left them down-hearted but all they need is motivation to get them back on track. They need someone in their camp to lift their morale because they have in their ranks explosive batsmen like Ben Cutting and Hazaratulah Zazai, seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik, wily leg-spinner Usman Qadir, and pacers Salman Irshad and Wahab Riaz.

Captain Wahab admitted that his team has not played to its potential so far, but he expects them to fight back to get to their rightful place in the tournament.

“The Karachi leg didn’t go out as planned and we were not able to play to the best of our abilities. However, Peshawar Zalmi have always fought their way through in the HBL PSL and as always we have enough depth, class and experience in our squad for a turnaround in the Lahore leg,” he said.

Wahab sought history to help Zalmi regain the confidence and composure they are known for in the PSL. “Zalmi have a history of appearing in the HBL PSL finals regularly and this year we are as determined as ever to find a place in the final and repeat our 2017 success which we achieved at the Gaddafi Stadium.”