Kashmir is crying

Since 1947, three wars have been fought between India and Pakistan over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Yet, it remains subjugated. The Indian army has killed thousands of Kashmiris. Every new day is the same old story of bloodshed and sorrow. In all this, what are Muslim-majority countries doing? Every year, on February 5, Pakistan celebrates ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ by one minute of silence, making a chain of hands, giving countless speeches and holding rallies. We also pay homage to those who have been martyred fighting for the liberation of Kashmir. However, is this enough? All Muslim-majority countries should take united action against India. The UN has clearly failed to play its part; its hypocritical silence only creates more problems. It is the need of the hour to strengthen the OIC. Such a platform will also help the oppressed people of Palestine.

Imran Khan Borana

Khushab