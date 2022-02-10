 
Thursday February 10, 2022
Indian protests

February 10, 2022

A few days ago, an Indian Muslim girl was harassed by Hindu extremists in a college for wearing a hijab (head cover). Such incidents have led to an increase in protests by Muslim students. The authorities in Karnataka, India have temporarily suspended classes.

Human rights organisations should speak up against this burgeoning extremism and violence.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi

