Baby steps

This refers to the editorial, ‘The opposition returns?’ (February 7). PPP leaders had a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. It now has to be seen whether this meeting leads to the creation of some real opposition to the government, or proves to be a storm in a teacup. The opposition must be commended for finally doing the right thing — getting together.

It is interesting to note that the meeting was between the PML-N and the PPP only and that the PDM leader was not invited. Moreover, despite all the unanswered questions raised by the editorial, it must be pointed out that the two parties’ decision to work together must have given ordinary citizens, who oppose the government but are becoming apathetic to the opposition’s bickering, some hope.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad