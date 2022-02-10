Poor man’s tale

This is to draw the attention of the government towards the increase in prices of essential commodities. The rates of vegetables and fruit keep rising, directly affecting the purchasing power of ordinary people. Rates are never constant and salaried people and those from low-income families are the worst hit.

In 2019, Pakistan ranked 92 out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index survey. Clearly, the government has failed to keep a check on hoarders and profiteers. If things continue as they are, people will lose faith in the government.

Muhammad Junaid Arshad

Islamabad