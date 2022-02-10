Let them be heard

There is no freedom of speech in Pakistan. People cannot voice their opinions against anything. The country’s elite lives its life in peace and is threatened by any attempts to change anything, so it is small wonder that people cannot speak up. If this lack of freedom continues, the country can never grow or prosper. No state develops merely with money and resources. While that is undoubtedly important, justice and the provision of equal rights and opportunities for all are just as essential.

The government should provide such platforms for people — especially young people — that encourage them to come forward with their opinions and concerns in order to establish more fair policies. It must collaborate with educational institutes. The latter must encourage free thought and critical thinking and the former must provide space to voice opinions, even when unpalatable. Moreover, it is especially important to encourage free speech among women, who are even more subjugated than men.

Fatima Khan

Lahore