EOBI pittance

This refers to the letter ‘Pensioners’ plight’ by Muhammad Akhtar (February 8). Unfortunately, there is no relief for the pensioners of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), who continue to face severe financial crises amid the current record-high inflation.

Given that most of these senior citizens are entirely dependent on EOBI pensions for survival, the increase in pensions from Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 in 2020 is a meagre increment. There is a dire need to revisit the matter. The incumbent government should increase the pension to at least Rs20,000.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad