EOBI pittance

This refers to the letter ‘Pensioners’ plight’ by Muhammad Akhtar (February 8). Unfortunately, there is no relief for the pensioners of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), who continue to face severe financial crises amid the current record-high inflation.
Given that most of these senior citizens are entirely dependent on EOBI pensions for survival, the increase in pensions from Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 in 2020 is a meagre increment. There is a dire need to revisit the matter. The incumbent government should increase the pension to at least Rs20,000.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Since 1947, three wars have been fought between India and Pakistan over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ....
Residents of Kashmir have been suffering since 1947 for the simple crime of being born Muslims. In 2020, of the over...
A few days ago, an Indian Muslim girl was harassed by Hindu extremists in a college for wearing a hijab . Such...
This refers to the editorial, ‘The opposition returns?’ . PPP leaders had a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam...
This is to draw the attention of the government towards the increase in prices of essential commodities. The rates of...
There is no freedom of speech in Pakistan. People cannot voice their opinions against anything. The country’s elite...
Comments