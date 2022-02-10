 
February 10, 2022
Newspost

EOBI pittance

February 10, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘Pensioners’ plight’ by Muhammad Akhtar (February 8). Unfortunately, there is no relief for the pensioners of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), who continue to face severe financial crises amid the current record-high inflation.

Given that most of these senior citizens are entirely dependent on EOBI pensions for survival, the increase in pensions from Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 in 2020 is a meagre increment. There is a dire need to revisit the matter. The incumbent government should increase the pension to at least Rs20,000.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

