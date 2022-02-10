Respect for talent

Pakistan seems to have consistently ignored many of those who excel in their areas of preference, including athletes. While we have spoken about the Winter Olympics for various political reasons, the one athlete from Pakistan competing at an event that is being participated in by at least 2900 athletes has been ignored. Muhammad Kareem from Gilgit is an alpine skier who began his career at the age of 16 and has since then continued despite the lack of support available in a sport which is not a major part of Pakistan's athletic portfolio. He has trained on his own and done extremely well to finish in the 70th position or just below that out of over 100 athletes in a number of Asian and international events. Yet we hear little about this young man.

The same is true in other fields of athletics, where we barely know any of our sportspersons beyond our cricketers. We are surprised when persons such as Talha Talib or Arshad Nadeem perform outstandingly well at the Olympic level. Had these young men received training and support they needed perhaps Pakistan would have been on the list of countries winning medals. Instead, we choose to ignore them and after the few days of glory we enjoyed after the Olympics, the two men have disappeared into obscurity. There is a danger that others could head the same way, with the current government having decided to end the sports departments of bodies such as PIA, the Railways, Wapda and other departments. Before this, cricketers have faced the same fate and been left without jobs or any way to support themselves. The lack of sports policies in the country and the manner in which athletes and players are treated has led to the development of a culture in which families or parents see no future in sports. Successive governments have failed to offer any incentives or put up a viable sporting policy which could help train and promote athletes.

Indeed, we have done our best again and again to discredit athletes. Only recently, Olympian Rashid-ul-Hasan was banned by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for ten years apparently for using offensive language about the PM while criticising the state of hockey in the country on a social media platform. In this situation, we can have no hope of adding to the ranks of athletes who march during the opening ceremony at events such as the Winter Olympics. Instead, it seems Olympics events may just end up having more Pakistan government officials walking around the stadium rather than the young men and women who should be the official ambassadors of their country on such occasions.