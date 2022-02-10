Exit Vawda

Faisal Vawda has been disqualified as a parliamentarian by the Election Commission of Pakistan, over concealment of his dual nationality while contesting a Karachi seat for the National Assembly in the 2018 general elections. The ECP has also directed Mr Vawda to return the salary and other benefits he received as a minister and parliamentarian. Essentially, Mr Vawda had hidden his dual nationality as an American citizen and, despite repeated questions from the ECP, denied his status as a dual national. The matter was eventually taken first to the Sindh High Court by a PPP MNA, who later withdrew his petition after facing what he called extreme intimidation, and then taken up by the ECP on a petition by the same MNA.

It would be an understatement to say that the former senator and federal minister for water resources is not new to controversy. From bringing a boot to a TV talk show, and a gun to a scene of a terrorist attack; indulging in abusive language, Mr Vawda’s behaviour may have been almost comical had it not been for the fact that he was a sitting minister at one point of a party that has consistently used its anti-corruption mantra to go after its opponents as well as anyone it has seen as its detractor, including journalists. It was a reporter at this newspaper who had revealed Mr Vawda’s dual national status in early 2020 and the former minister had gone after the journalist -- threatening him with impunity rather than responding to fairly legitimate questions, hurling accusations of fake news and indulging in petty trolling. He did not stop there, and has used threatening and abusive language against a variety of journalists time and again.

The disqualification decision by the ECP did not come in a hurry; the case had been going on for a long time and the ECP bench had given multiple opportunities to Mr Vawda to defend himself. The contention by his attorneys that NADRA could show he had renounced his American nationality was turned down by the ECP, which asked how NADRA could know what the status was of a citizen who held the papers of another country and what he had done with those papers.

The PTI came into power on a strong message of ‘accountability’, portraying itself as the only party with a clean slate. Over the past three years, the government has gone on an accountability onslaught with a relentless campaign against opposition leaders and parties, accusing them of being cheats and liars. However, strangely, none of that came into play in the matter concerning Mr Vawda’s case. Feeding wrong information to the ECP was unethical and illegal in the first place, but the defence of said misinformation by the government – via its actions -- was even more disturbing. There had always been a sense that the former parliamentarian was 'connected' in all the right places. Time and again, the PTI government bailed out Mr Vawda – to the extent of handing him a Senate seat when that seat could easily have gone to their finance minister of the time, Mr Hafeez Sheikh. Legally speaking, the disqualified senator does have a legal right to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for an appeal against the decision. It remains to be seen whether the court in place upholds previous precedents of disqualification for life under Article 62(1) (f) – something many legal experts had criticised also in the matter of Nawaz Sharif – or gives Mr Vawda relief. Whatever the case, the ECP decision does put yet another dent in the PTI’s record as a party of ‘clean’ politicians.