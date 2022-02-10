BAHL posts Rs18.70 billion PAT

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) on Wednesday announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, posting profit after taxation (PAT) of Rs18.70 billion, up 5 percent as compared to the previous year.

The bank’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs30.27 billion, translating into an EPS (earning per share) of Rs16.83 per share as against Rs16.03 per share for the prior year. BAHL proposed 70 percent cash dividend.

According to the results, it managed to increase its fee and commission income by 40.21 percent, compared to the corresponding period last year. The bank reported an increase in foreign exchange income by 38.60 percent while its dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was recorded at Rs655.08 million.

Total assets of BAHL reached Rs1.85 trillion, increased by 21.52 percent as compared to December 31, 2020. Net loans and advances grew by 43.81 percent to reach Rs733.80 billion whilst the investments increased by 8.06 percent to reach Rs826.60 billion, posting an overall growth in its total assets, compared to the previous year.

The NPL (non-performing loan) ratio of the bank fell to 1.04 percent while it achieved a coverage ratio of 168.97 percent. Deposits of the bank increased by 19.11 percent year-over-year, bringing the total deposits to Rs1.31 trillion as on December 31, 2021. Its gross advances to deposit ratio stood at 57.02 percent.

According to BAHL, it opened 107 branches during the year and its branch network reached 956 branches/sub branches and 3 booths having coverage in 381 cities in the country.