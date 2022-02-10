Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Wednesday on the back of increased demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 174.89 to the dollar, 0.22 percent down from the previous close of 174.50.

“The rupee lost ground due to dollar demand from importers and corporates, and inflows from exporters and remittances did not match the demand,” said currency dealer.

“We see a range-bound trend for the local unit in the coming sessions. The rupee may remain under pressure, if the import and debt payments continue to go up. However, the improvement in supplies could help the domestic currency gain slightly,” he added.

Pakistan has received $1 billion through the issuance of sukuk in the international market. $1.053 billion also came to the country as loan tranche from the IMF’s $6 billion loan programme last week. After receiving these inflows, the country’s foreign currency reserves have jumped to $24 billion, while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan crossed $17 billion if no major foreign debt repayments will be due. However, higher global commodity prices, especially oil could put pressure on the external current account.

The country posted a current account deficit of $9.1 billion in the six month of this fiscal year, versus the surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period of last year. In the open market, the rupee ended at 176.80, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.