Afghan coal price blows up; North cement may go dearer

KARACHI: Afghan coal’s landed price in Pakistan blew up 13 percent in few days driven by border security issues and rising global trends, which might jack cement prices in North up to Rs30/50kg, The News learnt on Wednesday.

According to the information gathered from the coal sector, the price of Afghan coal has jumped $20/tonne to $170/tonne in the last few days.

This spike, analysts said, most probably resulted after global coal market surged to $189/tonne, amid supply issues following a recent terrorist attack at Pakistan-Afghan border.

Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August. The army said it retaliated in a befitting manner and, as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy causalities.

Afghan coal is mainly used by power plants in the North for their fuel needs as it is cheaper compared to imported South African and Australian coal.

The discount between Afghan and South African coal has now been reduced to around 23 percent as compared to 25 percent just a few weeks back.

“In order to mitigate the impact of costlier seaborne coal, cement players in North diverted their 30-40 percent of coal procurement from Afghanistan, which was available at a price 25-30 percent lower than South African benchmark,” noted Ahmed Rauf, analyst at Sherman Securities.

He, however, said despite this price hike, Afghan coal was still cheaper than South African.

The landed cost of Afghan coal in Pakistan is around $170/tonne, whereas that of South African is $236/tonne, while Australian coal is even dearer.

“Though, Afghan coal is cheaper for cement plants in North, its availability is an issue because of the situation in Afghanistan,” Rauf pointed out.

He, however, mentioned that Afghan coal’s heating value was lower than South African and Australian.

In view of the higher Afghan coal prices, Rauf said he was expecting an increase of Rs25-30/50kg bag of cement if prices continued to stay at these levels.

“Due to extreme winter in North, demand for cement crashed; however, once construction activities start and demand picks up, prices will increase, mitigating the impact of an expensive coal imported from Afghanistan and other countries,” Rauf added.