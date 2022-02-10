Cutting costs, doing business

Lahore: Pakistan has improved its ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, but for the entrepreneurs things did not change much because the cost of doing business increased substantially.

Ease of doing business relates to the government regulations, strength of its different institutions, labour laws, tax law, judicial efficiency regarding enforcement of contracts and registration of business. These regulations are important and reduce the cost of establishing an enterprise if these are transparently applied.

The improvement in ranking did show that some progress has been made. But the on-ground application of the stated government regulations are not checked by the World Bank.

For instance, government regulations may state that an electricity connection must be provided within a specified period after application for power connection but, it might take much longer unless the palms are greased.

In the same way, labour law may have provision of clean and hygienic toilets based on workers strength in an industrial concern, but there may be fewer toilets than mandated by law, which gets looked over by rent seeking regulators.

There are several factors that impact the cost of doing business. The increased cost due to global factors, could be tolerated as it would impact competing economies as well. However, if the government levies including regulatory duties are increased, the increase in cost would be country-specific. Increase in cost of local inputs will increase the cost of production of every domestic producer using these inputs.

The economy loses competitiveness both in local and global markets. Take for instance the power rates that are the highest in the region for industries (baring few exporting sectors).

Cost of doing business also increases if inflation is higher than competing economies. Higher bank markup than competing economies increases the financial cost.

Decline in the value of currency against global currency also increases the cost of all imported inputs used by both domestic and exporting industries.

Exports increase in case of currency devaluation, but in countries where imported inputs are used in export products; the increase in exports is not inline with the decline in currency. This has happened in Pakistan where depreciation of rupee in the last 41 months has not translated into corresponding increase in exports.

The 26 percent increase recorded in the past six months is less than 50 percent depreciation of the rupee. Moreover, even this increase was facilitated more by provision of gas and power subsidies and concessional export refinance.

These factors pale when the economic cost of corruption is included. Unfortunately, businessmen rarely talk about the corruption cost.

This suits larger businesses that have the capacity to pay higher bribes for certain permissions or to ease bureaucratic delays. Small businesses cannot afford to pay higher amounts as bribes for the same permission because their turnover is extremely low.

Take for instance the case of duty tax remission for exports (DTRE). The scheme on paper seems ideal for exporters as no government levies are payable if the exports of the imported inputs are made within a specified period.

The DTRE license can be granted for a period of two years, but in Pakistan the regulators issued licenses for a period of six months. Each license was granted at a hefty bribe.

Small exporters were not able to afford the bribe and opted out of the DTRE scheme. This is the reason that the DTRE scheme was availed only by big exporters. The cost of smaller exporters increased.

Larger concerns could afford to deal with over three dozen government agencies that visit company premises to ensure compliance of government regulations on production, taxes, and labour laws.

The cost becomes high for smaller enterprises, and they cannot afford to appoint dedicated staff to deal with numerous government regulators.

They cannot avoid the customary rents that the businesses have to part with on each interaction with a government functionary. This reduces their profit margins.

This also induces them to do away with expensive regulations altogether and instead

pay a little higher bribe to the government officials causing greater loss to the national exchequer.

Corruption is also pushing businesses towards informality, where entrepreneurs can ‘please' the corrupt officials more lavishly as they do not have to pay the state levies.