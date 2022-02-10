Transport oil consumption surges one million tonnes in first half

KARACHI: Transport sector’s petroleum consumption surged by nearly one million metric tonnes in the first half of this fiscal year over the same period in last, mainly driven by a commercial rebound from Covid blues, data showed on Wednesday.

According to numbers released by Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), the transport sector consumed almost 8.8 million metric tonnes of petroleum products in the first half compared to 7.8 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Transporters emerged as the top consumers of petroleum products in the period under review, following a boom in import and export cargoes after the reopening of the economy that had come to a crawl because of Covid-19 lockdowns in the first half of FY2021.

“The growth in consumption came from the accelerated economic activity as the country exported and imported more in the months under review,” said Farhan Mahmood, Head of Research at Sherman Securities.

In the transport sector, the highest consumption was registered by road transport followed by railway. Road transport consumed 8.5 million metric tonnes of oil products in the months under review, compared to 7.7 million in the same period of previous fiscal, while railway used up 61,378 metric tonnes against 56,128 metric tonnes in the same period a fiscal year ago.

Power sector was the second highest consumer of petroleum products after the transport sector.

It burned 1.7 million metric tonnes of oil products, compared to 1.3 million metric tonnes in the corresponding months of last fiscal.

“The consumption in the power sector increased due to higher electricity generation from fuel oil in this sector. The power generation from fuel oil went up eight percent in the period, compared to four percent in the corresponding period last fiscal,” Mehmood said.

The consumption of oil products in industry declined during the period as it consumed 70,222 metric tonnes of petroleum products, compared to 87,886 metric tonnes in the previous fiscal.

Oil consumption by KE for electricity generation declined to 254,890 metric tonnes from 479,476 metirc tonnes in the last fiscal.

PEPCO (Pakistan Electric Power Company) utilised 77,616 metric tonnes of fuel oil compared to 2,104 metirc tonnes a fiscal year ago.

KAPCO consumed 294,199 metric tonnes compared to 145,113 metric tonnes last fiscal, whereas private power utilised 808,485 metric tonnes of fuel oil compared to 641,989 metric tonnes. Narowal Energy consumption increased to 74,053 metric tonnes from 46,946 metric tonnes in the last fiscal.

The government sector also consumed more oil products in the first half as its total consumption stood at 182,356 metric tonnes compared to 138,045 metric tonnes in the same period of last fiscal.