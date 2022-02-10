Stocks roll up gains as results rise to occasion

Stocks on Wednesday stayed the course supported by rich financial results and world equity rebound amid bets that potential inflows from other donors would further help anchor the drifting economy, traders said.

KSE-100 Share Index, the main indicator of country’s capital market strength, gained 391.81 points or 0.85 percent to close at 46,339.76 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). During the trade the index tested a high of 46,408.83 and a low of 45,947.95 points.

JS Research in its market wrap said stocks kicked off the day with positive momentum powered by a correction in international oil prices, while lucrative financial results posted by companies added to the overall support.

“Going forward, we see the market to perform better with incremental volumes,” the brokerage said. Following the broader trend, KSE-30 Shares Index also surged 184.72 points or 1.03 percent to 18,147.52 points. Darson Research in a note said trading began on an upbeat note. The brokerage attributed the buoyancy mostly to a positive trend in global markets and better-than-expected corporate results.

Traded shares swelled 56 million to 243.14 million from 187.37 million, while traded value rose to Rs9.93 billion from Rs7.09 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.905 trillion from Rs7.843 trillion. Out of all the active shares in the session, 242 emerged as gainers, 103 losers, and 23 closed without a change.

Topline Securities Ltd in a post-market note said equities carried forward bullish momentum initiated on Tuesday mostly owing to strong corporate earnings coupled with healthy payouts.

The index remained in the green zone throughout the day as investors confidently cherry-picked blue chips stocks, the brokerage said.

On the corporate announcement front, BAHL in its CY21 result, announced its earnings rose 4 percent year-on-year, in line with market expectation. However, investors welcomed the Rs7 payout, enabling the stock to gain 4.37 percent.

Bank, fertiliser, power, and technology stocks led the show with BAHL, ENGRO, MEBL, HUBC, and TRG contributing adding 178 points to the index, while SYS, AICL, and NML together lost 33 points to profit-taking.

Some sentimental support also came from Finance Ministry’s view that economy, despite confronting Covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and external shocks, was continuing to show healthy value-added creation.

The ministry in its Monthly Economic Update & Outlook on Pakistan's Economy for month of January 2021-22 said cyclical position was largely balanced and the trend growth rate of potential output was strong.

Rafhan Maize rose Rs650 to Rs10,400/share to become the best performing stock of the day, trailed by Bata Pakistan, up Rs99.80 to close at Rs2,149.80/share.

Sapphire Textile posted worst losses, slumping Rs83.17 to Rs1,025.83/share, while Allawasaya Textile sagged Rs40.95 to Rs2,325.11/share to become the second biggest loser of the day.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher as investors weighed strong data on exports and cheered upbeat financial results.

Reports of MSCI review over adding Pakistan to FM-100 index and rupee stability gave stocks a good reason to close well in the positive zone, Mehanti said.

Treet Corp led volume chart with 16.81 million shares, followed by K-Electric that registered a trade of 13.78 million shares.

Hum Network, WorldCall Telecom, Engro Polymer, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holding, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Fauji Fertilizer, and TPL Properties were also among major turnover boosters. Future contracts trade increased to 59.97 million from 51.57 million on Tuesday.