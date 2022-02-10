Growers’ inputs sought to fix seed-cotton intervention price

ISLAMABAD: Farmer across the country have been asked to to submit their estimates of cost of cotton production with Ministry of National Food Security and Research as the government seeks to determine an adequate intervention price for the 2022-23 crop, The News learnt on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s cotton sowing season starts from mid-March to mid-July in core and non-core areas, while picking starts from October to mid-January. For the cotton crop 2021-22, the government in August 2021 had approved seed-cotton (Phutti) intervention price of Rs5,000/40kg in a bid to encourage farmers to revive the shrinking crop.

Intervention price is fixed to safeguard the growers and in the event of a drop in price from that level, the state-run TCP (Trading Corporation of Pakistan) will procure it from farmers. This protection from exploitation encourages local farmers to cultivate more cotton.

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R), Syed Fakhar Imam, while chairing the annual meeting of Agriculture Policy Institute (API) Committee on Seed-Cotton (Phutti) for 2022-23 said, “The government is focusing on revival of cotton, the largest cash crop of the country, through a number of programmes”.

Besides the government officials, representatives of growers’ associations, research scientists, experts, planners, and research departments attended the meeting.

Imam said his ministry would organise the first cotton conference in March.

“Prime Minister will inaugurate this important event,” he said adding, “It will bring together key stakeholders at one platform to discuss the issues of the farming community, listen to best practices, and prepare an action plan for the future”.

Tahir Khurshid, Federal Secretary NFS&R, highlighted the importance of the economic gains from the crop, through better price of the produce, which was possible through quality seed, better management practices, and efficient use of inputs.

He asked the farming communities to share their cost of production estimates in order for the ministry to work out intervention price recommendations for the next crop. Empirical evidence indicates that in Pakistan, cotton production increased during intervention years. Cotton area and yield have increased during TCP intervention period (1998-2010) and decreased during the non-intervention period (2011-2020).

According to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association’s (PCGA) latest fortnightly report, seed-cotton equivalent to over 7.4 million tonnes (or exactly 74,20,917 bales) reached ginning factories across the country till February 1, 2022, registering an increase of 33.19 percent as compared to the same period of last year. Earlier, the representatives of the cotton growers expressed their concerns related to cotton cultivation.

Rabia Sultan from Punjab appreciated the government’s announcing of Rs5,000/40kg seed-cotton as intervention price for 2021-22 crop, which paved the way for remunerative price received by the cotton growers.

She however urged the government to revisit Cotton Vision 2015 and devise a new long-term strategy by taking growers on board. Syed Mumtaz Shah from Sindh asked the government to consider upscaling of approved varieties for early sowing, which could bring a huge difference in the overall production.