ECC allows petroleum levy on sale price of RLNG for KE

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday allowed to impose petroleum levy on the sale price of RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) to be supplied to K-Electric (KE).

Petroleum Division had sought amendment to Petroleum Product Ordinance, 1961 from Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in order to enable Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to supply RLNG to KE's 900 megawatt (MW) power plant.

For this purpose, the ECC allowed amending Petroleum Levy Ordinance 1961, requiring inclusion of RLNG in the First Schedule of the list of the petroleum products. It will further jack up the price of RLNG going to be provided to KE.

According to the ECC decisions, the summary sought amendment in the second schedule of Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) 1961 Ordnance as the name of PLL may be included in the Second Schedule of Ordinance and OGRA may be delegated power for establishing/administering RLNG prices.

The RLNG prices will be determined on LNG DES prices to be taken as per contract cost, LNG import-related cost and port charges to be taken as per the existing guidelines, PLL’s margin on LNG be taken as per agreement, all the charges under Operation Service Agreement including but not limited to capacity charges, utilisation charges of terminal, terminal management fee, cost associated with Interconnecting Agreement between PLL and SSGCL, any other cost under the Gas Sale Agreement between KE and PLL, cost associated with issuance of performance security, and transmission loss to be determined at actual basis.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy had approved allocation of 150 mmcfd RLNG as per the requirement shared by KE through Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited till December 2025 at OGRA notified rates. Subsequently, M/S PLL had approached OGRA for determination of sale price of RLNG in respect of its sale to KE.

The OGRA advised the cost attributed to KE as per the terms of Gas Sale Agreement was not admissible to be recovered from RLNG price under the existing pricing regime as it was not in line with federal government’s instructions. In order to enable PLL to supply RLNG to KE’s power plant and finalise its RLNG sale transaction the Petroleum Division proposed changes in petroleum levy ordinance and inclusion of other cost heads for determining RLNG pricing mechanism.

According to official announcement made here on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over ECC meeting.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammedmian Soomro, Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Federal Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

Ministry of Commerce submitted revised Textiles and Apparel Policy, 2020-25 after incorporating few changes along-with implementation report. The ECC, after due deliberation, approved the policy with certain amendments.

The meeting discussed in detail and approved summary submitted by Ministry of Communication for issuance of sovereign guarantee or SBLC worth of Rs6.944 billion against Operational Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the construction of Sialkot-Sambrial– Kharian Motorway project on BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis.

Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, submitted a summary on 15 years’ extension of lease contract between Saindak Metals Limited and MCC China for Saindak Copper Gold Project. ECC after detailed discussion allowed the extension of lease contract and recommended reviewing financial aspect of the project annually by the professional expertise.

On another summary of Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, for revision of gas price of Mazarani Gas field operated by PPL and GHPL, the ECC approved the proposal of revision of gas price applicable to the field from $1.75/MMBTU to $3.75MMBTU from September 1, 2021.

The ECC also considered and approved Technical Supplementary Grants submitted by different ministries/divisions.

The ECC deferred Power Division’s two summaries on Settlement of Payables to Government Owned Power Plants and Reinstatement of Tax on dividend for investors/shareholders of IPPs (Independent Power Producers).