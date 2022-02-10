6 students fall unconscious after eating poisonous snack

GHALLANAI: Six students of grade-6 fell unconscious after eating poisonous snack (Chana chor) in Government Middle School, Hashim Kor, in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

The affected students identified as Salman, Muhammad Naveed, Abdul Basit, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Baseer Khan and Muhammad Naeem were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghallanai, where their condition was stated to be out of danger after provision of emergency medical treatment. The students said that one of their class-fellows had brought some food and shared it with others. They fell unconscious soon after eating the stuff, they added. The worried parents of the students and local people rushed to the DHQ Hospital to inquire after the health of ailing students.