Encroachment, signboards on road removed

HARIPUR: During an anti-encroachment drive, the local authorities on Wednesday removed signboards and demolished the concrete slabs illegally constructed on the side drains by the shopkeepers on the main road.

Following growing complaints of overflowing of side drains that frequently caused flooding of the roads in the city due to illegal occupation of drains by the shopkeepers, the anti-encroachment squad of the Tehsil Municipal Administration removed the signboards and demolished the concrete slabs using excavator machines and hoes in front of all the shops.

“We have reclaimed several hundreds of feet of state’s land that has been under illegal use of shopkeepers for the last several years as they had constructed concrete slabs over the drains and each of that had an estimated size of 4ft by 3ft and in some cases it was much beyond,” claimed Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters, Rao Hashim Azeem.

He maintained that the problem of choking of drains and flowing of sewage on the road on both sides of the Road and traffic congestion has been addressed once for all.

The officer said that over two dozen illegally installed signboards were also removed and confiscated as the structures were also causing disruption in the flow of traffic and mobility of people. The shopkeepers were warned of forced demolition before the action but they took the warning for granted and did not bother to demolish voluntarily, he added.