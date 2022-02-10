Free saplings distributed among people in Upper Dir

DIR: Upper Dir forest division distributed thousands of free saplings among farmers and village development communities to encourage tree plantation and counter the issue of climate change/global warming.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Asif Ali Shah said on the occasion that the Forest Department had been distributing free of cost saplings every year to encourage tree plantation, which would also enhance the natural beauty of the tourist resort.

He said that growing trees would add to the natural beauty of the area and tackle the burning issue of global warming.