ECP disqualifies councillor, orders re-polling

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified a candidate for the seat of the general seat in Neighbourhood Council Hidayat Garhi Peshawar.
The ECP ordered to hold repolling for the category of mayor at these polling stations as the counting was not done when the polling material was snatched.
The ECP issued orders of disqualification of candidate Malik Zeeshan in the law and order situation at polling stations of NC Hidayat Garhi-1 when people had attacked the polling staff.
During the hearing into cases of attacking polling stations in two different NCs of Peshawar on December 19, the ECP was told that the local police failed to provide adequate security to the polling staff and material that further worsened the situation.
The ECP had asked for deployment of the army along with police in the second phase of the polls following the incidents in Peshawar, Bannu and some other areas.
