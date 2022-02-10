ECP issues revised schedule: 2nd phase of LG polls in KP now on March 31

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the revised schedule for the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections to be held in the remaining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31.

The new schedule was announced after the Supreme Court of Pakistan suspended an earlier order of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit Bench.

The Abbottabad bench had directed postponement of the polls due to harsh weather in the hilly areas and ordered polling in the KP’s remaining districts after Ramazan.

An official of the ECP soon after the verdict of the apex court said the second phase of the polls would be held now on March 31.

The official said the public notice by the returning officers inviting nomination papers would be issued on February 10 while nomination papers can be filed till February 18.

The last date for withdrawal of papers by the candidates will be March 3 while election symbols will be allotted on March 4.

The polling for the second phase will be held on March 31 while the consolidation of results will be down on April 4.

Earlier, the second phase of the local LG elections was announced for March 27.

The ECP, while expressing dissatisfaction last month over the security arrangements by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during the first phase of LG polls, had decided to call out the army for security along with police during the second phase of elections in the remaining areas. During the hearing into various cases, the videos and pieces of evidence were shown to the ECP such as smashing the ballot boxes and tearing off ballot papers by the people, manhandling the polling staff, hampering the voting process and several other incidents.