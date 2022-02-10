 
Thursday February 10, 2022
Peshawar

Jirga seeks reduction in length of bridge

February 10, 2022

TIMERGARA: Residents of several villages here on Wednesday demanded the chief engineer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister’s special assistant on prisons Malik Shafiullah Khan and other quarters concerned to reduce the unnecessary length of under-construction Kandaro bridge and to build the bridge on water bed only, so that their valuable lands could be protected from being swept away by the river.

Malikan-e-Ghara, the residents of Kandaro, Khaima, Malik Abad, Andheri and Manogi, held a jirga in Malikabad Bambat in this regard. They urged the government to reduce the unnecessary length of Kandaro bridge and build the bridge only on water bed as the unnecessary length will affect their valuable lands.

