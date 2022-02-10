PPP office-bearers named

PESHAWAR: Pir Mohammad and Sajjad Khalil were elected president and general secretary for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) PK- 75, said a press release issued by the party organizing committee here on Wednesday.
Malik Arshad was elected as information secretary. Members of the organizing committee Syed Ayub Shah, Syed Tahir Abbas, Khwaja Yawar Naseer and Anwar Zeb Comrade announced that the organization for PK, 76, 77, 78 and 79 would also be completed soon. On the directives of the provincial president, Najmuddin Khan, the organizing committee met and formed another committee for elections.
