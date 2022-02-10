Free poultry training from February 14

Rawalpindi : Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a weeklong, free poultry training programme at Shamsabad here from February 14.
According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program would continue till February 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. timings.
Interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and get prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till February 14 in the office of Director PRI.
