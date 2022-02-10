Chinese’s new year celebrated at RISC

Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) celebrated the new year of People’s Republic of China at Wellington Campus, here. Students and teachers displayed colorful activities to pay tribute to one of the oldest civilizations of the world through Chinese cuisine & cultural performances, says a press release.

Dr. Zhang Wei, director Confucius Institute Pakistan was the chief guest of the ceremony. He interacted with the students and visited the stalls which exhibited the Chinese cultural, history and their cuisine. Students of Chinese language intoned Chinese songs/poetry and performed on their traditional music.

Dr. Zhang Wei, in his brief address, has thanked RISC for inviting him and giving him a warm reception. He congratulated and appreciated RISC management on organizing such a wonderful event. He was very impressed by the performances of students and their knowledge of Chinese language. He extended the full support of Confucius institute in empowering RISC by provide the best faculty of Chinese language program. He offered to facilitate in student exchange program to organise summer program for the students of RISC if COVID situation gets better.

RISC promotes the diversity of world cultures and languages by providing innovative interdisciplinary learning opportunities. RISC is the first school in Pakistan to introduce Chinese Language in its schools from early years to High Schools. It’s our proud privilege to work in close collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and Confucius Institute to promote the Chinese language across Roots International Schools and in order to facilitate our students with best learning procedures and arrange tours to China for summer placements so that they thoroughly enjoy the Chinese culture, glimpse its architecture, society, way of living and traditions.